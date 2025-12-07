In Sudan, militants shelled a kindergarten and a hospital: over 110 dead, almost fifty children

$42.180.00
49.230.00
ukenru
December 6, 08:45 PM • 23916 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 31259 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 41382 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 40231 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 47873 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 51052 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 37727 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 74878 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 41858 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 38246 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
0m/s
96%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Europe is your closest ally, not a problem: Tusk addresses the US after the publication of the security strategyVideoDecember 6, 06:46 PM • 4094 views
Defense Forces control the northern part of Pokrovsk and block the advance of the occupiers in the city center - "East" groupDecember 6, 07:01 PM • 3074 views
Activists threw food at the display case with the Crown Jewels in the Tower of LondonDecember 6, 07:58 PM • 3520 views
Occupiers in Donetsk region carried out punitive raids due to "illegal water connections"December 6, 08:16 PM • 2932 views
Orban sends delegation to Moscow to prepare for end of war in UkraineDecember 6, 09:24 PM • 10441 views
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 29812 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 41082 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 55319 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 74880 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 64798 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Viktor Orbán
Elon Musk
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Germany
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 31773 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 40540 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 42198 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 56183 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 54674 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Heating
Buk air defense system

In Sudan, militants shelled a kindergarten and a hospital: over 110 dead, almost fifty children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

In Sudan's South Kordofan state, at least 114 people, including 46 children, have died as a result of a series of attacks on civilian infrastructure. The attacks were carried out by the paramilitary group "Rapid Support Forces" (RSF).

In Sudan, militants shelled a kindergarten and a hospital: over 110 dead, almost fifty children

In Sudan's South Kordofan state, at least 114 people, including 46 children, have died due to a series of attacks on civilian infrastructure carried out by the paramilitary group "Rapid Support Forces" (RSF). This is reported by BBC and Al Jazeera, citing local authorities and humanitarian organizations, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to a local official, the first attack occurred on Thursday in the city of Kalogi. RSF militants, along with allies from the "Sudan People's Liberation Movement" (northern wing), carried out drone and artillery strikes on a kindergarten, a city hospital, and a government building. This attack resulted in 71 deaths.

According to representatives of the Sudan Doctors Network, paramedics who arrived at the scene to provide assistance to the victims came under a "second surprise attack."

"Doctors Without Borders" evacuated staff from a hospital in Sudan's Darfur after a fatal shooting25.11.25, 18:14 • 2948 views

It is noted that due to significant communication disruptions in the region, obtaining accurate data on the scale of destruction and the number of casualties is extremely difficult. There is a possibility that the actual number of deaths significantly exceeds the official figures.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) sharply condemned the actions of RSF militants. Sheldon Yett, the organization's representative in Sudan, called the killing of children in an educational institution a "horrific violation of children's rights."

Children should never suffer from conflicts

- Yett emphasized.

He called on the parties to "immediately cease these attacks and ensure safe, unimpeded humanitarian access to those in urgent need."

Recall

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces are expanding their offensive into eastern Sudan, threatening a new phase of civil war. The conflict has already caused ethnic massacres and mass displacement of civilians.

Sudan opens its doors to Russia: Khartoum offers Moscow its first naval base in Africa – WSJ01.12.25, 20:29 • 6954 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Skirmishes
charity
UNICEF
Sudan