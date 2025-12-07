In Sudan, militants shelled a kindergarten and a hospital: over 110 dead, almost fifty children

In Sudan's South Kordofan state, at least 114 people, including 46 children, have died due to a series of attacks on civilian infrastructure carried out by the paramilitary group "Rapid Support Forces" (RSF). This is reported by BBC and Al Jazeera, citing local authorities and humanitarian organizations, as reported by UNN.

According to a local official, the first attack occurred on Thursday in the city of Kalogi. RSF militants, along with allies from the "Sudan People's Liberation Movement" (northern wing), carried out drone and artillery strikes on a kindergarten, a city hospital, and a government building. This attack resulted in 71 deaths.

According to representatives of the Sudan Doctors Network, paramedics who arrived at the scene to provide assistance to the victims came under a "second surprise attack."

It is noted that due to significant communication disruptions in the region, obtaining accurate data on the scale of destruction and the number of casualties is extremely difficult. There is a possibility that the actual number of deaths significantly exceeds the official figures.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) sharply condemned the actions of RSF militants. Sheldon Yett, the organization's representative in Sudan, called the killing of children in an educational institution a "horrific violation of children's rights."

Children should never suffer from conflicts - Yett emphasized.

He called on the parties to "immediately cease these attacks and ensure safe, unimpeded humanitarian access to those in urgent need."

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces are expanding their offensive into eastern Sudan, threatening a new phase of civil war. The conflict has already caused ethnic massacres and mass displacement of civilians.

