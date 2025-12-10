Russian Il-76 military aircraft crashed in Sudan during landing: entire crew killed

A Russian-made Il-76 military transport plane crashed in Sudan during an attempted landing. The entire crew of the plane died, UNN reports with reference to Al Arabiya.

Details

The incident occurred on December 9 near the city of Port Sudan. It is reported that the aircraft crashed during its approach to land at Osman Digna Air Base.

Local authorities report that the probable cause of the plane crash was a technical malfunction, which led to a sudden loss of altitude and a subsequent explosion of the plane.

Additionally

The Il-76 is a Soviet and Russian heavy military transport aircraft, developed by the Ilyushin Design Bureau. It can carry cargo weighing up to 40 tons.

Speed: cruising speed is 750-800 km/h, maximum - 900 km/h. Flight range: practical flight range - up to 4.2 thousand km. The crew usually consists of 6-7 people.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that an An-22 military transport plane crashed in Russia with crew members on board. Information about the crash site varies: some sources report that it happened near Moscow, others claim that it was in the Ivanovo region.