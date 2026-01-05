$42.170.00
January 4, 03:52 PM • 14117 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 24144 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 46710 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 32841 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 45197 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 53466 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 58921 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 55995 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 51225 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 66474 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
The Hill

Record presidential campaign kicks off in Portugal: 11 candidates vie for the post

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

A two-week election campaign has begun in Portugal ahead of the January 18 presidential elections. A record 11 candidates, including Luís Marques Mendes, António José Seguro, André Ventura, and Henrique Gouveia e Melo, make a second round of voting almost inevitable.

Record presidential campaign kicks off in Portugal: 11 candidates vie for the post
Photo: AP

On Sunday, January 4, a two-week campaigning period officially began in Portugal ahead of the presidential elections scheduled for January 18. This year, a record number of candidates – 11 people – are vying for the head of state position, making a second round of voting almost inevitable. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

According to polls, none of the candidates currently have more than 50% support needed to win in the first round. The main struggle is unfolding between representatives of traditional political forces and new opinion leaders:

Luís Marques Mendes - candidate from the ruling center-right Social Democratic Party.

António José Seguro - representative of the center-left socialists.

André Ventura - leader of the right-wing populist party "Chega", which last year became the second largest force in parliament.

Henrique Gouveia e Melo - a retired rear admiral who gained popularity for successfully leading the country's vaccination campaign.

Features of the Portuguese electoral system

If no winner is determined on January 18, the two candidates with the highest results will face each other in a second round on February 8.

Although the president in Portugal does not have direct executive power, he plays a key role in maintaining political stability. The head of state has the right to veto laws and dissolve parliament in the event of a deep political crisis, which is a critically important tool for the country after a period of instability in recent years. 

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Portugal