Southern California again suffers from heavy rains causing floods and landslides

$42.150.06
48.520.22
ukenru
07:13 PM • 1202 views
Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories - Trump
04:45 PM • 9732 views
Ukraine, USA, and Europe will work at the advisor level to make the path to peace viable: Zelenskyy revealed details of an hour-long conversation with Vance
04:23 PM • 14677 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 22: how many queues will be without electricity
04:14 PM • 14620 views
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 18446 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
02:48 PM • 15009 views
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - ZelenskyyVideo
November 21, 01:06 PM • 16648 views
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
November 21, 12:43 PM • 16496 views
Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist
November 21, 11:38 AM • 32541 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
November 21, 10:22 AM • 20430 views
NABU commented on reports of the interrogation of former Justice Minister Halushchenko
Popular news
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 28320 views
Gave birth to a child and left it near a dumpster: police launched an investigation into a 15-year-old resident of ZhytomyrNovember 21, 11:09 AM • 8466 views
"From words to deeds": Kravchenko reported on the exposure, within the framework of international cooperation, of a scheme by fraudsters to profit from EU citizens by up to $250,000VideoNovember 21, 11:25 AM • 11035 views
The plan must ensure a dignified peace: Zelenskyy spoke about the agreement with the leaders of France, Britain, and GermanyNovember 21, 12:55 PM • 15173 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhoto05:13 PM • 9724 views
Publications
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideo06:00 PM • 6984 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhoto05:13 PM • 10270 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 18450 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 32542 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and RussiaNovember 21, 09:41 AM • 31805 views
UNN Lite
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideo06:00 PM • 6984 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 28640 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 44280 views
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 46506 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 60037 views
Southern California again suffers from heavy rains causing floods and landslides

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Southern California is once again experiencing heavy rains, which have caused flash floods and the risk of landslides. The storms have brought more than four times the normal rainfall for Los Angeles since November 13.

Southern California again suffers from heavy rains causing floods and landslides
Photo: AP

Southern California in the US is once again under heavy downpours: the region has been hit by another round of rains, causing flash floods and the risk of landslides after an already near-record amount of precipitation for November. This is reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

On Friday morning, the National Weather Service warned residents of Los Angeles and Orange counties of flash flooding on streets, rivers, and possible mudslides. In coastal Huntington Beach, streets in some places turned into canals, and near Culver City, several cars were caught in floodwaters before dawn.

Storm "Claudia" claimed three lives in Portugal and caused floods in Britain15.11.25, 20:49 • 7307 views

The heaviest rainfall affected areas from downtown Los Angeles and Santa Monica to Mission Viejo. By morning, some of the water in Huntington Beach had receded, but individual blocks remained flooded after a local pond overflowed, blocking parked cars.

The service notes that the series of storms, which has been ongoing since November 13, has brought more than four times the normal amount of precipitation for Los Angeles during this period.

Los Angeles and Malibu prepare for landslide threat due to heavy rains14.11.25, 19:37 • 3797 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Hurricane in the USA
Associated Press
Great Britain
Portugal
Los Angeles