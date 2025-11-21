Southern California again suffers from heavy rains causing floods and landslides

Photo: AP

Southern California in the US is once again under heavy downpours: the region has been hit by another round of rains, causing flash floods and the risk of landslides after an already near-record amount of precipitation for November. This is reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

On Friday morning, the National Weather Service warned residents of Los Angeles and Orange counties of flash flooding on streets, rivers, and possible mudslides. In coastal Huntington Beach, streets in some places turned into canals, and near Culver City, several cars were caught in floodwaters before dawn.

The heaviest rainfall affected areas from downtown Los Angeles and Santa Monica to Mission Viejo. By morning, some of the water in Huntington Beach had receded, but individual blocks remained flooded after a local pond overflowed, blocking parked cars.

The service notes that the series of storms, which has been ongoing since November 13, has brought more than four times the normal amount of precipitation for Los Angeles during this period.

