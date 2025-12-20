Zelenskyy: we are dealing with the people responsible for air defense in Odesa region

$42.340.00
05:28 PM • 3106 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
05:18 PM • 6216 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
05:00 PM • 9144 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
04:36 PM • 6992 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
02:15 PM • 11947 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 21224 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 24878 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 24545 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 23882 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 19546 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Syrskyi met with the British delegation led by Richard Knighton: discussed the situation at the front and the needs of the Armed Forces of UkrainePhotoDecember 20, 10:06 AM • 5906 views
WSJ names five potential obstacles to peace between Russia and Ukraine01:37 PM • 18147 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhoto01:40 PM • 21154 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media03:32 PM • 9472 views
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister04:09 PM • 12195 views
Moving with pets: what you should know06:00 PM • 1678 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money05:00 PM • 9144 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 81527 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 57184 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 65203 views
Zelenskyy: we are dealing with the people responsible for air defense in Odesa region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3178 views

President Zelenskyy announced the restoration of infrastructure in Odesa region and an investigation into those responsible for air defense in the area. This is happening after Russian strikes.

In Odesa region, work is underway to restore infrastructure and deal with the people responsible for air defense in the region. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro, UNN reports.

Details

"I understand in detail what is happening there. We held several online meetings. The commander received a task - to quickly implement temporary infrastructure solutions so that people have all the opportunities, at least all the necessary, minimal ones. From food to fuel, medical drugs (...) We are also dealing with the people responsible for air defense in Odesa region," Zelenskyy said.

Addition

The enemy continues to shell Odesa region incessantly. The bridge in Mayaky on the M-15 highway in Odesa region has been repeatedly subjected to enemy attacks. In recent days, the shelling has intensified.

On the night of December 20, Russia again attacked the region; as a result of the night strike on port infrastructure, 7 people were killed and 25 wounded.

Russia attacked Odesa region's port infrastructure: many killed and wounded19.12.25, 23:10 • 8212 views

