Zelenskyy: we are dealing with the people responsible for air defense in Odesa region

In Odesa region, work is underway to restore infrastructure and deal with the people responsible for air defense in the region. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro, UNN reports.

Details

"I understand in detail what is happening there. We held several online meetings. The commander received a task - to quickly implement temporary infrastructure solutions so that people have all the opportunities, at least all the necessary, minimal ones. From food to fuel, medical drugs (...) We are also dealing with the people responsible for air defense in Odesa region," Zelenskyy said.

Addition

The enemy continues to shell Odesa region incessantly. The bridge in Mayaky on the M-15 highway in Odesa region has been repeatedly subjected to enemy attacks. In recent days, the shelling has intensified.

On the night of December 20, Russia again attacked the region; as a result of the night strike on port infrastructure, 7 people were killed and 25 wounded.

Russia attacked Odesa region's port infrastructure: many killed and wounded