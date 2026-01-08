Poland supported the extradition to Ukraine of a Russian archaeologist detained for working in occupied Crimea

The extradition request for Alexander Butyagin, a Russian archaeologist from the Hermitage Museum, supported by the Polish prosecutor's office, has been submitted to the District Court in Warsaw. This was reported by RMF24, writes UNN.

Details

It is known that the prosecutor's office, in its conclusion attached to the request, supports Ukraine's demand for the extradition of the scientist.

"Currently, an electronic version of the extradition request has been received by the court. Most likely, tomorrow the court will receive the original documents and translations. In addition, along with these materials, the investigators submitted to the court a request to extend the pre-trial detention period for the Russian," the report says.

As journalists note, Butyagin's arrest period ends on Monday, January 12.

"By this day, the court will have to decide whether this preventive measure will be extended. Then it will set a date for the extradition hearing. It is important to note that in this case, the court will only decide on the legal admissibility of the detainee's extradition to Ukraine. If the verdict is positive, the final decision on his extradition to Ukraine will be made by the Minister of Justice," RMF24 summarized.

Recall

Butyagin was detained on December 4 by the Polish Internal Security Agency. The Russian is accused of "destroying cultural heritage sites in Crimea."

Ukraine has officially requested from Poland the extradition of Russian archaeologist Alexander Butyagin, suspected of illegal excavations in Crimea. His activities caused Ukraine losses of over 200 million hryvnias.