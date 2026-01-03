The United States of America will allocate over $500 million for infrastructure development at military bases in Poland. This was announced on the social network X by Polish government spokesman Adam Szłapka, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, investments will be directed to four military bases.

Strong alliances mean real security. The US has approved investments of over $500 million in military infrastructure in Poland – in Drawsko Pomorskie, Powidz, Wrocław, and Łask. Cooperation with America strengthens the country's defense and NATO's eastern flank. - Szłapka noted.

It should be added that more than 10,000 American servicemen are currently stationed in Poland. At the same time, the US doubled its military contingent deployed in the republic in February 2022.

Recall

Polish President Karol Nawrocki convinced US President Donald Trump, amidst negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, not to trust Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

