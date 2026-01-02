$42.170.18
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
09:17 AM • 12112 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
08:34 AM • 13932 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 51741 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 78366 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 59734 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 54953 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 181816 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 177123 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 57694 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Electricity outage schedules
Post-New Year traffic: border guards reported which checkpoints in Lviv region are the most congested

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

Today, January 2, and throughout the week, an increase in the load on checkpoints in the Lviv region is predicted. Currently, 200 cars are queuing to leave Ukraine.

Post-New Year traffic: border guards reported which checkpoints in Lviv region are the most congested

Already today, January 2, and throughout the coming week, an increase in the load on the checkpoints of Lviv region is predicted. Currently, about 200 cars are in queues to leave Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the 7th Carpathian Border Detachment.

Details

According to the Carpathian detachment, over 13,000 people crossed the border in Lviv region on January 1. On this day, there was no accumulation of vehicles either for entry or exit from Ukraine. However, already today, January 2, and throughout the coming week, an increase in the load on the checkpoints of Lviv region is predicted.

During the Christmas and New Year holidays, an increase in passenger traffic is traditionally observed. To avoid long waits and ensure prompt passage of border control, border guards have increased the number of border patrols, opened additional automated workstations, and are closely cooperating with the Polish side.

- the message says.

Border guards also reported on the operational situation as of 2:00 p.m.

Departure from Ukraine:

  • Uhryniv - 10 cars;
    • Rava-Ruska - no accumulations;
      • Hrushiv - 30 cars;
        • Krakovets - 75 cars;
          • Shehyni - 70 cars;
            • Smilnytsia - no accumulations;
              • Nizhankovychi - 25 cars.

                No accumulations were recorded for entry into Ukraine.

                We recommend travelers to plan their route in advance, taking into account peak periods, and to monitor up-to-date information on the situation at the border through official channels.

                - the message says.

                Antonina Tumanova

                Society
                New Year
                State Border of Ukraine
                Lviv Oblast
                Ukraine
                Poland