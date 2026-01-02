Post-New Year traffic: border guards reported which checkpoints in Lviv region are the most congested
Kyiv • UNN
Already today, January 2, and throughout the coming week, an increase in the load on the checkpoints of Lviv region is predicted. Currently, about 200 cars are in queues to leave Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the 7th Carpathian Border Detachment.
Details
According to the Carpathian detachment, over 13,000 people crossed the border in Lviv region on January 1. On this day, there was no accumulation of vehicles either for entry or exit from Ukraine. However, already today, January 2, and throughout the coming week, an increase in the load on the checkpoints of Lviv region is predicted.
During the Christmas and New Year holidays, an increase in passenger traffic is traditionally observed. To avoid long waits and ensure prompt passage of border control, border guards have increased the number of border patrols, opened additional automated workstations, and are closely cooperating with the Polish side.
Border guards also reported on the operational situation as of 2:00 p.m.
Departure from Ukraine:
- Uhryniv - 10 cars;
- Rava-Ruska - no accumulations;
- Hrushiv - 30 cars;
- Krakovets - 75 cars;
- Shehyni - 70 cars;
- Smilnytsia - no accumulations;
- Nizhankovychi - 25 cars.
No accumulations were recorded for entry into Ukraine.
We recommend travelers to plan their route in advance, taking into account peak periods, and to monitor up-to-date information on the situation at the border through official channels.