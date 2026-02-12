Ukraine to receive $38 billion for defense, significant portion to go to air defense - Fedorov

Ukraine's partners have announced a new large-scale defense support package worth $38 billion, a significant portion of which will be directed towards strengthening air defense systems. This was reported at a press conference by Ukraine's Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov after a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the "Ramstein" format, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Fedorov, the agreed support package covers a wide range of defense needs, but the priority remains sky protection, particularly air defense systems and interceptor missiles. Partners have identified this area as key.

A significant portion of these funds will go to the air defense system, which is critically important today for protecting our cities and civilian infrastructure – Fedorov stated.

The Minister noted that the decisions made within "Ramstein" have a direct impact on Ukraine's ability to protect its civilian population, critical infrastructure, and the positions of the Defense Forces.

Recall

Great Britain will provide Ukraine with an additional 500 million pounds sterling to strengthen air defense. The funds will be used to protect cities and critical infrastructure from missile attacks.