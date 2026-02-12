Ukraine to receive $38 billion for defense, significant portion to go to air defense - Fedorov

$43.030.06
51.210.04
ukenru
Exclusive
04:21 PM • 6776 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
04:03 PM • 12110 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
02:09 PM • 13333 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
01:47 PM • 17428 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 18686 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM • 20637 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 22480 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 28257 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 74114 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 49396 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3m/s
95%
732mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
NATO notes long-term threat from Russia and China - RutteFebruary 12, 11:05 AM • 5134 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 29876 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine01:20 PM • 13750 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhoto02:29 PM • 9798 views
The Rada is preparing election scenarios during the war and is already promising the first document02:42 PM • 7584 views
Publications
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 30010 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 74626 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 66478 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 69266 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 76926 views
Actual people
Andriy Sybiha
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
Milan
Brussels
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhoto02:29 PM • 9986 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine01:20 PM • 13851 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 42493 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 37224 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 38827 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Starlink
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136

Ukraine to receive $38 billion for defense, significant portion to go to air defense - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

Ukraine's partners have announced a new defense support package worth $38 billion. The priority remains strengthening the air defense system and interceptor missiles.

Ukraine to receive $38 billion for defense, significant portion to go to air defense - Fedorov

Ukraine's partners have announced a new large-scale defense support package worth $38 billion, a significant portion of which will be directed towards strengthening air defense systems. This was reported at a press conference by Ukraine's Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov after a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the "Ramstein" format, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Fedorov, the agreed support package covers a wide range of defense needs, but the priority remains sky protection, particularly air defense systems and interceptor missiles. Partners have identified this area as key. 

A significant portion of these funds will go to the air defense system, which is critically important today for protecting our cities and civilian infrastructure 

– Fedorov stated.

The Minister noted that the decisions made within "Ramstein" have a direct impact on Ukraine's ability to protect its civilian population, critical infrastructure, and the positions of the Defense Forces.

Recall

Great Britain will provide Ukraine with an additional 500 million pounds sterling to strengthen air defense. The funds will be used to protect cities and critical infrastructure from missile attacks.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in UkrainePolitics
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ukraine Defense Contact Group
Great Britain
Ukraine