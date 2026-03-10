Zelenskyy: we are raising the issue of missiles for air defense systems that are in short supply for us

Ukraine is raising the issue of obtaining scarce missiles for air defense systems. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists, UNN reports.

Details

"First of all, we are raising the issue of missiles for air defense systems, which are scarce for us. We are talking about PAC-2 and PAC-3," the president says.

The President also reminded that Ukraine had already offered the US cooperation on a drone deal. According to him, the initiative involved not only interceptors, but also the use of Ukrainian experience and production capabilities.

"And in general, you know that a year ago, we offered the United States of America a 'Deal' drone, which consisted of interceptors and more. In principle, such is our general experience, our general production capabilities. In a volume that we do not use today, that is, we simply do not have the finances to finance all production, all our capabilities. We offered this primarily to the Americans, our partners, and the fact that today the Middle East has some request to us, all this is, let's say, part of the drone deal in principle. Therefore, the drone deal for the United States of America is absolutely relevant," Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

Recall

Ukrainian specialists arrived in Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia to counter Iranian drones. The missions operate within the framework of security agreements with partners.