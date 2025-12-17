Zelenskyy may meet with Tusk in Poland on December 19

$42.340.00
03:48 PM • 4328 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 9888 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 10497 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 18617 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 16989 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 14200 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 15945 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12835 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 21171 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11102 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Popular news
In Kyiv, monuments to Bulgakov and Akhmatova will be dismantled, and 13 more objects will be decommunizedDecember 19, 07:49 AM • 5554 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 13491 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 21941 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideoDecember 19, 10:41 AM • 23280 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 24817 views
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 432 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 58548 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 40533 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 38811 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 45047 views
Zelenskyy may meet with Tusk in Poland on December 19

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7480 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on December 19. The meeting will discuss security issues and the implementation of agreements reached in Berlin and Helsinki.

Zelenskyy may meet with Tusk in Poland on December 19

On Friday, December 19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. This is reported by the Polish publication PAP, reports UNN

Details

Polish government spokesman Adam Szłapka said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "is set to meet with Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Poland on Friday."

We will, of course, arrange such a meeting when possible, provided that the European Council meeting does not drag on for too long.

- he said.

The meeting is scheduled as part of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit, during which the parties intend to discuss security issues and the implementation of agreements reached at recent talks in Berlin and Helsinki, as well as at the European Council meeting.

Tusk reveals significant differences between Europe and the US on Russian assets16.12.25, 07:59 • 3718 views

"The goal is to ultimately achieve a lasting and just peace in the interests of Poland, Ukraine, and the entire European Union - because these are converging interests," Szłapka added.

Recall

The Chancellery of the President of Poland confirmed the invitation of Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Warsaw on December 19. The presidents will discuss issues of security, economy, and history.  

Polish President Karol Nawrocki warned Volodymyr Zelenskyy not to take Poland's support for granted, calling for a reset of relations before their meeting in Warsaw. Nawrocki stated that Poles "often do not feel like partners" in relations with Ukraine.

US ready for military response in case of repeated Russian aggression against Ukraine - Tusk16.12.25, 04:38 • 22222 views

Vita Zelenetska

