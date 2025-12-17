Zelenskyy may meet with Tusk in Poland on December 19

On Friday, December 19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. This is reported by the Polish publication PAP, reports UNN.

Details

Polish government spokesman Adam Szłapka said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "is set to meet with Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Poland on Friday."

We will, of course, arrange such a meeting when possible, provided that the European Council meeting does not drag on for too long. - he said.

The meeting is scheduled as part of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit, during which the parties intend to discuss security issues and the implementation of agreements reached at recent talks in Berlin and Helsinki, as well as at the European Council meeting.

Tusk reveals significant differences between Europe and the US on Russian assets

"The goal is to ultimately achieve a lasting and just peace in the interests of Poland, Ukraine, and the entire European Union - because these are converging interests," Szłapka added.

Recall

The Chancellery of the President of Poland confirmed the invitation of Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Warsaw on December 19. The presidents will discuss issues of security, economy, and history.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki warned Volodymyr Zelenskyy not to take Poland's support for granted, calling for a reset of relations before their meeting in Warsaw. Nawrocki stated that Poles "often do not feel like partners" in relations with Ukraine.

US ready for military response in case of repeated Russian aggression against Ukraine - Tusk