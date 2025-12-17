Zelenskyy signed a decree on the creation of military administrations in Dnipropetrovsk region

On Wednesday, December 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the creation of a number of new military administrations within the Dnipropetrovsk region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the website of the President of Ukraine.

Details

In accordance with decree No. 970/2025 and in pursuance of the law "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law", the president decided to establish new military administrations:

Velykomykhailivska rural military administration of Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region;

Malomykhailivska rural military administration of Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region;

Mezhivska settlement military administration of Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region;

Pokrovska settlement military administration of Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region;

Slovianska rural military administration of Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region.

"The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration shall take measures related to the formation of the military administrations specified in Article 1 of this Decree, in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law," the document states.

