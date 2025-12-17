$42.340.00
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the creation of military administrations in Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9716 views

On December 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the creation of a number of new military administrations in the Dnipropetrovsk region. This decision was made in pursuance of the law "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law."

On Wednesday, December 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the creation of a number of new military administrations within the Dnipropetrovsk region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the website of the President of Ukraine.

Details

In accordance with decree No. 970/2025 and in pursuance of the law "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law", the president decided to establish new military administrations:

  • Velykomykhailivska rural military administration of Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region;
    • Malomykhailivska rural military administration of Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region;
      • Mezhivska settlement military administration of Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region;
        • Pokrovska settlement military administration of Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region;
          • Slovianska rural military administration of Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region.

            "The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration shall take measures related to the formation of the military administrations specified in Article 1 of this Decree, in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law," the document states.

            Zelenskyy appointed Vadym Boichenko as head of Mariupol MVA17.12.25, 19:07 • 3896 views

            Vita Zelenetska

            War in UkrainePolitics
            Village
            Martial law
            War in Ukraine
            Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
            General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
            Volodymyr Zelenskyy
            Ukraine