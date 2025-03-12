General Staff: 66 enemy attacks, hottest in the Pokrovsky and Toretsky directions

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17179 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108169 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169506 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106778 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343286 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173599 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144885 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196136 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124868 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108158 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin
April 3, 01:52 PM • 38587 views

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38587 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA
April 3, 03:43 PM • 86227 views

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86227 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan
April 3, 03:47 PM • 24126 views

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24126 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12017 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show
April 3, 04:23 PM • 20998 views

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20998 views
07:36 PM • 17179 views

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86257 views

Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 108169 views

Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 169506 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160346 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show
April 3, 04:23 PM • 21017 views

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21017 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan
April 3, 03:47 PM • 24144 views

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24144 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin
April 3, 01:52 PM • 38603 views

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38603 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47308 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time
April 3, 10:44 AM • 135872 views

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135872 views
General Staff: 66 enemy attacks, hottest in the Pokrovsky and Toretsky directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14764 views

The defense forces are repelling numerous enemy attacks, especially active fighting continues in the Pokrovsky and Toretsky directions. Russian aviation is carrying out strikes with KABs.

General Staff: 66 enemy attacks, hottest in the Pokrovsky and Toretsky directions

Currently, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 66 times. It is most active in the Pokrovsky and Toretsk directions, reports UNN with reference to the General Staff summary.

The enemy attacked our positions six times in the Kupyansk direction, near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Zahryzove, one battle continues to this day.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled two attacks in the area of the settlement of Myrne.

Four clashes were recorded in the Siversky direction, battles do not subside to this day in the area of Verkhnyokamianske and Ivano-Daryivka.

Currently, nine enemy attacks have occurred in the Toretsk direction. The enemy attacked in the areas of Toretsk, Druzhba and Ozaryanivka. Our defenders are giving a worthy rebuff, four clashes are currently ongoing.

The hottest today is in the Pokrovsky direction: since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already carried out 27 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Vodyane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Novotoretske, Promin, Dachenske, Novoukrainka, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka and Andriivka. The Defense Forces, restraining the enemy's onslaught, repelled 17 enemy attacks, ten clashes are still ongoing. The enemy's aviation launched air strikes with KABs on Pokrovsk and Leontovychi.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders went on the offensive six times on the positions of Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Rozlyv and Burlatske, Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy attacks.

In the Huliaipil direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Pryvilne and Novodarivka. The settlements of Novopil and Huliaipole were subjected to air strikes with unguided missiles.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders, with the support of assault aircraft, are attacking in the area of Pyatikhatok and in the direction of Novoandriivka, currently one enemy attack has been repelled, and two more are ongoing.

In the Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions today.

In the Kursk region, according to the information available at this time, our defenders repelled one attack by the invaders. In addition, the enemy carried out three air strikes, dropping four guided air bombs, and carried out 144 artillery shellings, including eight from multiple launch rocket systems.

No significant changes have been noted in other directions at this time, the General Staff summarized.

259 combat clashes in 24 hours: where it's hottest - General Staff map12.03.25, 08:59 • 25770 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Lyman, Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Toretsk
Ukraine
Kupyansk
