General Staff: 66 enemy attacks, hottest in the Pokrovsky and Toretsky directions
Kyiv • UNN
The defense forces are repelling numerous enemy attacks, especially active fighting continues in the Pokrovsky and Toretsky directions. Russian aviation is carrying out strikes with KABs.
Currently, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 66 times. It is most active in the Pokrovsky and Toretsk directions, reports UNN with reference to the General Staff summary.
The enemy attacked our positions six times in the Kupyansk direction, near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Zahryzove, one battle continues to this day.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled two attacks in the area of the settlement of Myrne.
Four clashes were recorded in the Siversky direction, battles do not subside to this day in the area of Verkhnyokamianske and Ivano-Daryivka.
Currently, nine enemy attacks have occurred in the Toretsk direction. The enemy attacked in the areas of Toretsk, Druzhba and Ozaryanivka. Our defenders are giving a worthy rebuff, four clashes are currently ongoing.
The hottest today is in the Pokrovsky direction: since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already carried out 27 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Vodyane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Novotoretske, Promin, Dachenske, Novoukrainka, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka and Andriivka. The Defense Forces, restraining the enemy's onslaught, repelled 17 enemy attacks, ten clashes are still ongoing. The enemy's aviation launched air strikes with KABs on Pokrovsk and Leontovychi.
In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders went on the offensive six times on the positions of Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Rozlyv and Burlatske, Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy attacks.
In the Huliaipil direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Pryvilne and Novodarivka. The settlements of Novopil and Huliaipole were subjected to air strikes with unguided missiles.
In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders, with the support of assault aircraft, are attacking in the area of Pyatikhatok and in the direction of Novoandriivka, currently one enemy attack has been repelled, and two more are ongoing.
In the Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions today.
In the Kursk region, according to the information available at this time, our defenders repelled one attack by the invaders. In addition, the enemy carried out three air strikes, dropping four guided air bombs, and carried out 144 artillery shellings, including eight from multiple launch rocket systems.
No significant changes have been noted in other directions at this time, the General Staff summarized.
259 combat clashes in 24 hours: where it's hottest - General Staff map12.03.25, 08:59 • 25770 views