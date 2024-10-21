Russia-backed militants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 229 times in 24 hours
Kyiv • UNN
Russian invaders carried out 229 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region over the last day, including air strikes and attacks from multiple rocket launchers. 17 reports of destruction were recorded, but there were no civilian casualties.
The occupiers struck 229 times in Zaporizhzhia region over the last day. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.
Details
In particular, 7 air strikes were recorded on Lobkove, Pyatikhatky, Novodarivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, as well as 97 attacks by drones of various modifications on Lobkove, Hulyaypole, Malynivka, Novoandriivka and other settlements. In addition, the invaders fired 11 times from multiple rocket launchers at Lobkove, Novodanilivka and Robotyne, and 114 artillery shells hit the territory of Lobkove, Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.
So far, 17 reports have been received about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. Fortunately, no civilian casualties were reported.
