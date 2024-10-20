Zaporizhzhia region under fire: occupants inflicted 247 attacks
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy troops carried out 247 attacks on 9 localities in Zaporizhzhia region. Six air strikes, 142 drone attacks, four MLRS attacks and 95 artillery attacks were recorded, and 10 people were wounded in Zaporizhzhia.
During the day, enemy troops launched 247 attacks on nine settlements in Zaporizhzhya region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.
Details
The occupiers carried out 6 air strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Levadne.
In addition, 142 drones of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Gulyaypole, Malynivka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Levadne. In addition, four attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Lobkove, Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.
A total of 95 shelling incidents were recorded in Lobkove, Hulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne. During this time, 78 reports were received about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.
Recall
As a result of the enemy attack, 10 people were wounded in the regional center. These are men aged 35, 37, 39, 55 and 70, women aged 60, 67 and 80, and children aged 9 and 13.
The number of victims of the attack in Zaporizhzhia has increased to 10 people19.10.24, 22:36 • 43223 views