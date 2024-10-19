The number of victims of the attack in Zaporizhzhia has increased to 10 people
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the evening attack on Zaporizhzhya by terrorists, 10 people were injured, including two children. The strikes targeted three districts of the city, damaging residential buildings and commercial facilities.
The number of victims of the evening terrorist attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 10 people. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
Add
This information was also confirmed by the National Police of Ukraine.
Recall
On October 19, the aggressor country attacked Zaporizhzhia, allegedly using high-explosive aircraft bombs. The strikes targeted three districts of the regional center, in particular, near private households and open areas. The explosions partially destroyed a residential building and damaged nearby shops, a car wash, and a shopping center warehouse.
Unfortunately, 10 people were injured, including two children aged 9 and 13.
The aftermath of air strikes in Zaporizhzhia is over: 8 injured19.10.24, 21:14 • 29930 views