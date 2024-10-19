The aftermath of air strikes in Zaporizhzhia is over: 8 injured
Kyiv • UNN
Rescuers have completed work to eliminate the consequences of enemy air strikes in Zaporizhzhia. The attack injured 8 people, including 2 children, and damaged building facades and windows.
In Zaporizhzhia, work has been completed to eliminate the consequences of enemy air strikes. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Today, the terrorist state carried out air strikes in Zaporizhzhia, which resulted in 8 people being injured, including 2 children. The blast wave caused significant damage to the facades of buildings and windows.
Rescuers worked at the scene to free the car, which was trapped by the car wash gate. A total of 13 rescuers and 3 vehicles were engaged to eliminate the consequences of the attack.
