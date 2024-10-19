Russia's strike on Zaporizhzhya: the number of victims has increased to 8, including two children
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, 8 people were injured, including two girls aged 9 and 13. The children's condition is assessed as moderate, while the rest of the victims are undergoing medical examination.
As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, the number of wounded increased to 8 people, including two girls aged 9 and 13. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
"The number of wounded has increased to 8 people, including two girls aged 9 and 13. These are the consequences of the evening attack on Zaporizhzhia by Russians as of now," said Fedorov.
According to him, the children are in hospital. Doctors assess their condition as moderate. After being examined by doctors and given first aid, the two men and the woman refused hospitalization.
"The rest of the injured are being examined by doctors," summarized Fedorov.