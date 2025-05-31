In Kharkiv region, a group of teenagers beat up an 11-year-old boy: police are establishing the circumstances

In the Kharkiv region, a group of teenagers beat up an 11-year-old boy. The police are conducting the necessary investigative actions to establish the circumstances of the incident and have already opened criminal proceedings, reports UNN.

Details

The incident occurred in the village of Veleten, Zmiiv community. The beating of an 11-year-old boy was reported to law enforcement by his mother.

"The applicant reported that a group of teenagers inflicted bodily injuries on her 11-year-old son," the police said.

Based on this fact, police officers opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 125 (intentional minor bodily injury) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The police are conducting the necessary investigative actions to establish the circumstances of the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

