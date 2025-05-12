In Kyiv, 17-year-old teenagers brutally beat 14-year-olds: police have launched proceedings

$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17
07:01 PM • 1998 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

03:56 PM • 13950 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

03:48 PM • 26782 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

03:00 PM • 43970 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

02:27 PM • 49864 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM • 29825 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
May 12, 01:00 PM • 27463 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
May 12, 12:34 PM • 26991 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
May 12, 11:05 AM • 25996 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 32497 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
1m/s
43%
748mm
Popular news

The Russian group that "slipped" across the Oskil River is not capable of active assault actions - spokesman of the OSUV "Khortytsia"

May 12, 09:47 AM • 11496 views

"We don't grumble, the heat will come": the weather forecaster warned that the cold weather will linger

May 12, 10:52 AM • 24052 views

Over 4.26 million Ukrainians used temporary protection status in the EU as of March 2025

May 12, 11:10 AM • 59173 views

Kremlin spokesman Peskov said that the language of ultimatums is unacceptable for Moscow

May 12, 01:00 PM • 6798 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

03:03 PM • 25146 views
Publications

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

03:00 PM • 43982 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

02:27 PM • 49877 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 85229 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 108294 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 92522 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

03:03 PM • 25162 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 67877 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 44012 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 50130 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 130327 views
Actual

Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

In Kyiv, 17-year-old teenagers brutally beat 14-year-olds: police have launched proceedings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 626 views

In the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, a group of 17-year-old teenagers beat 14-year-olds near a coffee shop. The police have opened a criminal investigation under the article of hooliganism and are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

In Kyiv, 17-year-old teenagers brutally beat 14-year-olds: police have launched proceedings

In the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, 17-year-old teenagers beat up 14-year-olds. The incident occurred on Sunday at approximately 21:00 near one of the capital's coffee shops. Law enforcement officers have opened a criminal investigation, reports UNN with reference to the Kyiv police in Telegram.

Details

As the police found out, a conflict occurred between two groups of teenagers, during which the minors pushed and beat the boys who were on the terrace of the establishment.

According to eyewitnesses, there was a girl among the injured children. She stood up and said to the attackers "I am a girl", after which "she received two final blows".

In Poland, 13-year-old Ukrainians and a Belarusian woman got into a fight with a man: he fled06.05.25, 15:28 • 10185 views

All participants in the event have been identified, and investigators and juvenile police officers are currently communicating with them and their parents.

Information has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism. The sanction of the article provides for up to four years of imprisonment.

Let us remind you

Kyiv police detained two 17-year-old teenagers who beat a soldier in Hydropark. A group of young men provoked a conflict, knocked the man to the ground and beat him.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$64.95
Bitcoin
$101,643.20
S&P 500
$5,831.31
Tesla
$316.72
Газ TTF
$35.39
Золото
$3,234.06
Ethereum
$2,435.99