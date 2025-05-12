In Kyiv, 17-year-old teenagers brutally beat 14-year-olds: police have launched proceedings

In the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, 17-year-old teenagers beat up 14-year-olds. The incident occurred on Sunday at approximately 21:00 near one of the capital's coffee shops. Law enforcement officers have opened a criminal investigation, reports UNN with reference to the Kyiv police in Telegram.

Details

As the police found out, a conflict occurred between two groups of teenagers, during which the minors pushed and beat the boys who were on the terrace of the establishment.

According to eyewitnesses, there was a girl among the injured children. She stood up and said to the attackers "I am a girl", after which "she received two final blows".

All participants in the event have been identified, and investigators and juvenile police officers are currently communicating with them and their parents.

Information has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism. The sanction of the article provides for up to four years of imprisonment.

Let us remind you

Kyiv police detained two 17-year-old teenagers who beat a soldier in Hydropark. A group of young men provoked a conflict, knocked the man to the ground and beat him.