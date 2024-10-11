The General Staff reports a difficult situation in the Kurakhove direction: the Defense Forces have repelled 14 Russian attacks since the beginning of the day
There were 78 combat engagements in the frontline since the beginning of the day. The most intense fighting took place in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled numerous occupants' attacks and continue to hold back the enemy.
Since the beginning of the day, 78 combat engagements took place in the frontline. Russian occupants are most active in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the line and destroying the Russians' plans. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16:00 on October 11, reports UNN.
In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried to advance to our positions in the areas of Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Lozova and Pishchane during the day. Four enemy attacks are still ongoing. A total of eight firefights were registered in the sector.
The aggressor increased the number of attacks to eight in the Liman sector. Combat actions took place near Hrekivka, Makiivka, Novosadove, Nevske and Bilohorivka. Two firefights are ongoing.
In the Northern sector , the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions, but conducted an air strike with a guided aerial bomb near Yasnohorivka.
In the Kramatorsk sector , our defenders continue to repel two occupants' attacks near Kalynivka and Chasovyi Yar. Four enemy attacks have already been stopped near Ivanivske and Stupochky.
In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked six times in the area of Toretsk. Four attacks were repelled, and two battles are still ongoing.
High enemy activity is still observed in the Pokrovsk sector . Clashes of varying intensity started 13 times today. Fighting is currently underway in the vicinity of Selydove. 12 attacks were repelled near Myroliubivka, Myrnohrad and Lysivka.
The situation remains difficult in the Kurakhove sector . Fourteen attacks were repelled near Novoselydivka, Maksymilianivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka, Antonivka and Vodiane, and another battle is ongoing near Katerynivka.
In the Vremivsk sector, the aggressor, supported by air, attacked ten times near Bohoyavlenka, Zolota Niva, Novodarivka, Levadne, Rivne and Olhove, with seven more engagements ongoing.
In the Gulyaypil and Orikhivsk sectors , no active occupants' actions were registered today. The enemy is conducting air strikes and artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.
At Prydniprovsky direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks.
Ukrainian troops are depleting the enemy along the entire front line and in the rear.
