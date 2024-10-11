Approximately 40-50% of Toretsk is under control of Ukrainian Armed Forces - MVA chief

Approximately 40-50% of Toretsk in Donetsk region is under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The Russians are making every effort to take over the city as soon as possible.

This was announced by the head of the Toretsk MBA Vasyl Chynchyk during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

When asked whether the Russians managed to advance in Toretsk over the past day, Chynchyk replied:

According to my information, the Russians did not manage to advance over the past day. The military made every effort to ensure that the enemy did not succeed. As of yesterday, not a single advance or capture of any position or building was recorded

According to him, the Russians are making every effort to completely capture Toretsk as soon as possible.

Approximately 40-50% of the city can be said to be under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The rest of the territory is captured by the enemy. The enemy is trying and making every effort to completely capture the city as soon as possible, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces are giving a worthy fight and holding their positions as much as possible - Chynchyk said.

AddendumAddendum

On October 8, Anastasia Bobovnikova , a spokesperson for the Luhansk regional military unit, reported that enemy troops had managed to penetrate the city of Toretsk, where the situation is extremely difficult.