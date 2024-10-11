Approximately 40-50% of Toretsk is under control of Ukrainian Armed Forces - MVA chief

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 11957 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 88327 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 158855 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133477 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140538 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137780 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178109 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111936 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169499 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104680 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138042 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137600 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 77093 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105871 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108059 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 158855 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178109 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169499 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196974 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186048 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137592 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138034 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145116 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136614 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153622 views
Approximately 40-50% of Toretsk is under control of Ukrainian Armed Forces - MVA chief

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27089 views

The head of the Toretsk MVA said that 40-50% of the city is controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The Russians are trying to quickly capture Toretsk, but the Ukrainian military are holding their positions and fighting back.

Approximately  40-50% of Toretsk in Donetsk region is under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The Russians  are making every effort to take over the city as soon as possible.

This was announced by the head of the Toretsk MBA Vasyl Chynchyk during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

When asked whether the Russians managed to advance in Toretsk over the past day, Chynchyk replied: 

According to my information, the Russians did not manage to advance over the past day. The military made every effort to ensure that the enemy did not succeed. As of yesterday, not a single advance or capture of any position or building was recorded

According to him, the Russians  are making every effort to completely capture Toretsk as soon as possible. 

Approximately 40-50% of the city can be said to be under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The rest of the territory is captured by the enemy. The enemy is trying and making every effort to completely capture the city as soon as possible, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces are giving a worthy fight and holding their positions as much as possible

- Chynchyk said.

AddendumAddendum

 On October 8, Anastasia Bobovnikova , a spokesperson for the Luhansk regional military unit, reported that enemy troops had managed to penetrate the city of Toretsk, where the situation is extremely difficult. 

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
luhansk-oblastLuhansk Oblast
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
toretskToretsk

Contact us about advertising