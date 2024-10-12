Night strike by KABs in Zaporizhzhia: Russians hit an infrastructure facility, an 11-year-old child is among the victims
Kyiv • UNN
Russia struck Zaporizhzhia, hitting an infrastructure facility and the private sector. Three people were injured, including an 11-year-old girl. Over the day, the occupiers carried out 425 attacks on 11 settlements in the region.
At night, the Russian army struck Zaporizhzhia with multiple rocket launchers, hitting an infrastructure facility. Among the victims is a girl of 11 years old. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov.
“The occupants hit an infrastructure facility, the private sector and the territory of an equestrian club. Two wounded citizens are currently known, including an 11-year-old child,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement.
According to Ivan Fedorov, the head of RMA, the 11-year-old girl was provided with all the necessary medical care in the hospital. The child is already at home.
According to him, women aged 55 and 22 were injured and as a result of hostile shelling of Zaporizhzhia. They refused to be hospitalized.
According to Fedorov, the Russians had previously struck the city three times.
According to the head of the RMA, the occupiers struck 425 times in 11 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region over the last day. Russian troops carried out 8 air strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Tavriyske, Yurkivka, Gulyaypole, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyno. 205 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka.
Lobkove, Levadne, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne were hit by 14 MLRS attacks.
198 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Prymorske, Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.
There were 30 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.
