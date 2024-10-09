Occupants strike 377 times in Zaporizhzhia region: there are casualties

The occupants have struck 377 times in Zaporizhzhia region. Unfortunately, there are victims and injured. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

Seven air strikes were reported on Lobkove, Stepove, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka and Novodarivka.

Lobkove, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka were hit by drone strikes, with 214 attacks recorded. In addition, 10 attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Lobkove, Novodanylivka, Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka, while artillery attacks hit Lobkove, Huliaipole, Preobrazhenka, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.

In total, there were 9 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. In addition, unfortunately, a 71-year-old man was killed and a 67-year-old woman was injured in Vasylivka district.

Occupants plan to intensify repressions in Zaporizhzhia region under the guise of exercises