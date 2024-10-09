ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 41755 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100806 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162887 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135641 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141807 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138412 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180155 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111997 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171108 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104707 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
Occupants strike 377 times in Zaporizhzhia region: there are casualties

Occupants strike 377 times in Zaporizhzhia region: there are casualties

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16877 views

Russian troops conducted 377 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region, including air strikes and MLRS attacks. A 71-year-old man was killed and a 67-year-old woman was wounded in Vasylivka district.

The occupants have struck 377 times in Zaporizhzhia region. Unfortunately, there are victims and injured. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

Seven air strikes were reported on Lobkove, Stepove, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka and Novodarivka.

Lobkove, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka were hit by drone strikes, with 214 attacks recorded. In addition, 10 attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Lobkove, Novodanylivka, Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka, while artillery attacks hit Lobkove, Huliaipole, Preobrazhenka, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.

In total, there were 9 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. In addition, unfortunately, a 71-year-old man was killed and a 67-year-old woman was injured in Vasylivka district.

Occupants plan to intensify repressions in Zaporizhzhia region under the guise of exercises09.10.24, 02:54 • 103094 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
zaporizhzhia-oblastZaporizhzhia Oblast
ivan-fedorov-politykIvan Fedorov
huliaipoleGulyaypole

