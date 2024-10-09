Occupants plan to intensify repressions in Zaporizhzhia region under the guise of exercises

In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers plan to intensify repression under the pretext of training. This is reported by the National Resistance Center, UNN reports.

Details

After the successful actions of the Ukrainian underground to eliminate traitors in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy military is preparing to intensify repression under the pretext of conducting "anti-terrorist exercises.

According to information, a large-scale strengthening of the counterintelligence regime is planned as part of these exercises. It is expected that the number of patrols on the streets will increase, random checks of the population will be conducted, and the number of checkpoints and raids on settlements will increase.

These exercises are seen as a screen for terror against Ukrainians, whom the propaganda tries to portray as "terrorists," despite the fact that Russia itself is a recognized terrorist state that supports terrorist movements in the world.

