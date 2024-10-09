ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 41500 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100785 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162848 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135622 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141795 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138408 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180135 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111997 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171088 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104707 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140356 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140142 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 89146 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107818 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109952 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162848 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180135 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171088 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198511 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187519 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140142 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140356 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145779 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137256 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154208 views
Occupants plan to intensify repressions in Zaporizhzhia region under the guise of exercises

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103094 views

In the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, preparations are underway to intensify repression under the pretext of “anti-terrorist exercises.” This is a reaction to the successful actions of the Ukrainian underground to eliminate traitors.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers plan to intensify repression under the pretext of training. This is reported by the National Resistance Center, UNN reports.

Details

After the successful actions of the Ukrainian underground to eliminate traitors in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy military is preparing to intensify repression under the pretext of conducting "anti-terrorist exercises.

According to information, a large-scale strengthening of the counterintelligence regime is planned as part of these exercises. It is expected that the number of patrols on the streets will increase, random checks of the population will be conducted, and the number of checkpoints and raids on settlements will increase.

These exercises are seen as a screen for terror against Ukrainians, whom the propaganda tries to portray as "terrorists," despite the fact that Russia itself is a recognized terrorist state that supports terrorist movements in the world.

How Russians seize Ukrainian property in the TOT - Fedorov10.04.24, 22:33 • 70011 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
zaporizhzhia-oblastZaporizhzhia Oblast
ukraineUkraine

