Russian troops strike 396 times at 7 settlements in Zaporizhzhia

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 49688 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101533 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164032 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136227 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142179 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138585 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180759 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112022 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171614 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104724 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141086 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140949 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 92770 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108412 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110529 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164019 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180750 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171604 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199007 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187993 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140949 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141086 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146024 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137489 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154416 views
Russian troops strike 396 times at 7 settlements in Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 65491 views

Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region using aircraft, UAVs, MLRS and artillery. There were 18 reports of destruction, but no civilians were injured.

During the day, the occupiers struck 396 times at 7 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the RMA. Tuesday by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

  • Russian troops carry out an air strike on Levadne.
  • 211 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka.
  • Tavriyske, Novoandriyivka, Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka were hit by 16 MLRS attacks.
  • 168 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.

There were 18 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured,

- added to RMA.

Recall

On October 1, as a result of Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia , a 12-year-old child was wounded, 21 people sought medical assistance. One man died at the scene of the attack. The liquidation of the consequences of the attack continues.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
multiple-rocket-launcherMultiple rocket launcher
ivan-fedorov-politykIvan Fedorov
huliaipoleGulyaypole
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

