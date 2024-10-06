Russian troops strike 396 times at 7 settlements in Zaporizhzhia

During the day, the occupiers struck 396 times at 7 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the RMA. Tuesday by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov in Telegram, UNN reports.

Russian troops carry out an air strike on Levadne.

211 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka.

Tavriyske, Novoandriyivka, Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka were hit by 16 MLRS attacks.

168 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.

There were 18 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured, - added to RMA.



On October 1, as a result of Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia , a 12-year-old child was wounded, 21 people sought medical assistance. One man died at the scene of the attack. The liquidation of the consequences of the attack continues.