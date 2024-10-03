Occupants attacked 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region 402 times

Over the past day, the aggressor's forces struck 402 times in 11 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

The occupants carried out 7 air strikes on such settlements as Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Temyrivka, Levadne and Novodarivka.

Additionally, 245 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne. Terrorist troops also used multiple rocket launchers, shelling Novodanylivka, Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka eight times.

The enemy shelled Lobkove, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne with artillery. As a result of the strikes, 41 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure were received.

Fortunately, no civilian casualties were reported.

Number of people willing to evacuate from Zaporizhzhia is not growing - RMA