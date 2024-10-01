Number of people willing to evacuate from Zaporizhzhia is not growing - RMA

The number of people willing to evacuate Zaporizhzhia remains stable despite the recent shelling and panic. This was stated by the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov during a telethon, UNN reports.

Currently, we do not see an increase in the number of people willing to evacuate Zaporizhzhia. Last week was extremely difficult for the city and there were panic moods, but currently there is no intensity of evacuation from Zaporizhzhia and other settlements - Fedorov said.

According to him, evacuation trains that run free of charge to Lviv and Khmelnytsky carry an average of 15-17 people a day, and this trend has been going on for a year.

Recall

Russian troops conducted 359 attacks on 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhya region yesterday, September 30 . There were no casualties, but there was destruction.