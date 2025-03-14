90 battles on the front: the hottest on the Pokrovsky and Lyman directions
25 battles took place in the Pokrovsky direction, 17 in the Lyman direction. The enemy carried out the most air strikes in the Kursk direction, dropping 25 guided bombs.
At this time, 90 combat clashes have taken place. 13 battles have taken place in the Kursk direction since the beginning of the day, and 25 in the Pokrovsk direction, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's report.
In the Kharkiv direction, one battle engagement with the enemy took place in the area of the settlement of Krasne Pershe, the enemy launched air strikes with unguided missiles on the settlements of Hraniv and Kozacha Lopan.
In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers attacked the positions of the Defense Forces four times in the area of Zahryzove and Petropavlivka, two combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 17 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Kopanky, Novoiehorivka, Nove, Novovodiane, Yampolivka, Torske during the day. Five of them are still ongoing.
The occupying forces are looking for weak spots in our defense near Bilohorivka and Hryhorivka in the Siversk direction. The Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy attacks.
In the Toretsk direction, eight combat clashes have been completed, and four more enemy assault actions in the areas of Dachne, Druzhba and Toretsk are ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 25 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of Sukha Balka, Vodyane Druhe, Svyrydonivka, Promin, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka, and Shevchenko. The Defense Forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 19 enemy attacks, and six combat clashes are ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of Hrodivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and Zvirove.
In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried five times to break through the defense of our defenders in the area of the settlement of Kostyantynopol. One combat clash is still ongoing.
In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy launched an air strike with five guided bombs on Huliaipole, Novopil and Zaliznychne.
In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders are repelling seven enemy assaults in the directions of the settlements of Stepove, P'yatykhatky and Shcherbaky.
In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy launched air strikes with guided bombs on the settlement of Kherson.
No combat engagements have been recorded in the Kramatorsk direction since the beginning of the day.
In the Kursk direction, 13 battles have taken place since the beginning of the day, three of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 16 air strikes, dropping 25 guided bombs, and carried out 98 artillery shellings.
There are no significant changes in the remaining directions, the General Staff summarized.
