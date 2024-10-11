Russian troops conducted 474 attacks on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhya region

During the day, the occupiers struck 474 times in 11 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov in Telegram, UNN reports.

During the day, the occupiers struck 474 times at 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. There were 110 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure, - the statement said.

Russian troops carried out 14 air strikes in Zaporizhzhia, Tavriyske, Gulyaypol, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka and Levadne.

286 UAVs of various modifications attacked Prymorske, Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Levadne and Kopani.

11 attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Huliaipole, Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.

163 artillery strikes were made on the territory of Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.

On October 10, an enemy air strike on Zaporizhzhia injured six people and damaged 29 buildings.