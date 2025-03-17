98 combat clashes at the front: the hottest in the Pokrovsk direction

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 15133 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 104623 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 167333 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 105518 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342221 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173153 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144572 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196058 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124762 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108131 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
 m/s
56 %
753 mm
Clear, no precipitation is expected for the next 2 hours
Popular news

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 46704 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 158866 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37165 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 84375 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 22808 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 15138 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 84414 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 104630 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 167338 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 158902 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Giorgia Meloni

Andrii Sybiha

Alexander Stubb

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 19990 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 22838 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37197 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 46733 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135636 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

The Guardian

YouTube

The Washington Post

98 combat clashes at the front: the hottest in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 61239 views

Russian troops carried out 98 attacks in different directions of the front, most of them – 31 – in the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian defenders repel assaults and inflict significant losses on the occupiers.

98 combat clashes at the front: the hottest in the Pokrovsk direction

Currently, the total number of combat clashes on the front is 98. In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders carried out 31 attacks, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's report.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units three times towards Kamyanka and Zapadne, two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers carried out five attacks near Petropavlivka, Kruglyakivka and Bohuslavka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out six attacks on Ukrainian positions in the directions of Novomykhailivka, Novy, Olhivka, Zarichne and Yampolivka today. Currently, three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Stupochki and Kurdyumivka. Two of the five attacks were repelled by units of the Defense Forces, fighting continues.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy is trying to break into our defense in the areas of Toretsk, Dachne, Druzhba, Ozaryanivka, Diliivka and Leonidivka. Four attacks are ongoing, our defenders have already repelled 13 enemy assaults.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have made 31 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of Vodyane Druge, Svyrydonivka, Promin, Novopavlivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Bohdanivka and Andriivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and repelled 25 attacks, six combat engagements are still ongoing. The aviation of Russian terrorists carried out strikes with guided aerial bombs on Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Leontovychi, Zviryove, Novosergiyivka, Gorikhove, Nadiivka and Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight assault actions of enemy troops, another combat engagement is currently ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Privilne, Vesele and Constantinople.

In the Huliaipol direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of Novosilka and Novopil. The settlement of Shevchenko was subjected to air strikes by two guided bombs.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders are repelling five enemy attacks in the directions of Stepove and Lobkove.

The operation in the Kursk region continues. Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks today, another five combat engagements are ongoing to this day. The invaders' aviation carried out seven strikes, dropping nine KABs in the process. In addition, the enemy carried out 165 artillery shelling of our troops' positions and settlements.

In the Siversk and Prydniprovsk directions, no combat engagements took place today.

No significant changes were recorded in other directions, the General Staff summarized.

General Staff updated the losses of the occupiers: 1,400 people, 10 tanks and 78 artillery systems were eliminated in a day16.03.25, 07:13 • 20169 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Gulyaypole
Toretsk
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk
Bitcoin
$82,324.40
Золото
$3,138.25
Tesla
$269.16
Brent
$69.86
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Газ TTF
$39.20
Ethereum
$1,798.95