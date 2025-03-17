98 combat clashes at the front: the hottest in the Pokrovsk direction
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops carried out 98 attacks in different directions of the front, most of them – 31 – in the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian defenders repel assaults and inflict significant losses on the occupiers.
Currently, the total number of combat clashes on the front is 98. In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders carried out 31 attacks, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's report.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units three times towards Kamyanka and Zapadne, two combat engagements are still ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers carried out five attacks near Petropavlivka, Kruglyakivka and Bohuslavka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out six attacks on Ukrainian positions in the directions of Novomykhailivka, Novy, Olhivka, Zarichne and Yampolivka today. Currently, three combat engagements are ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Stupochki and Kurdyumivka. Two of the five attacks were repelled by units of the Defense Forces, fighting continues.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy is trying to break into our defense in the areas of Toretsk, Dachne, Druzhba, Ozaryanivka, Diliivka and Leonidivka. Four attacks are ongoing, our defenders have already repelled 13 enemy assaults.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have made 31 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of Vodyane Druge, Svyrydonivka, Promin, Novopavlivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Bohdanivka and Andriivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and repelled 25 attacks, six combat engagements are still ongoing. The aviation of Russian terrorists carried out strikes with guided aerial bombs on Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Leontovychi, Zviryove, Novosergiyivka, Gorikhove, Nadiivka and Oleksiivka.
In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight assault actions of enemy troops, another combat engagement is currently ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Privilne, Vesele and Constantinople.
In the Huliaipol direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of Novosilka and Novopil. The settlement of Shevchenko was subjected to air strikes by two guided bombs.
In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders are repelling five enemy attacks in the directions of Stepove and Lobkove.
The operation in the Kursk region continues. Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks today, another five combat engagements are ongoing to this day. The invaders' aviation carried out seven strikes, dropping nine KABs in the process. In addition, the enemy carried out 165 artillery shelling of our troops' positions and settlements.
In the Siversk and Prydniprovsk directions, no combat engagements took place today.
No significant changes were recorded in other directions, the General Staff summarized.
