255 strikes in Zaporizhzhia region: civilian casualties

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy struck 255 times at 13 localities in Zaporizhzhya region. Unfortunately, there are victims. This is reported by the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

The main targets included Zaporizhzhia, Lobkove, Shcherbaky, Orikhiv, Temyrivka and Novodarivka, where the enemy carried out 13 air strikes.

There were also 119 attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications that hit Lobkove, Hulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.

Robotyne, Novodanivka, Novoandriivka and Mala Tokmachka were hit by multiple rocket launcher systems.

According to local authorities, there were 225 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. In addition, a civilian was injured in the Pologivsky district, and one civilian was killed and another wounded in the regional center.

