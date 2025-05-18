The occupiers are preparing Ukrainian children for war under the guise of "vacation" in Russian camps

Russian occupation administrations have been ordered to compile lists of children from temporarily occupied territories to be sent to so-called "recreation" camps in Russia.

In fact, it is about the systematic militarization of Ukrainian children, the National Resistance Center reports, UNN writes.

The occupiers are compiling lists of children for military camps. The occupation administrations have been ordered to determine the number of children from the temporarily occupied territories for "recreation" in Russian camps. In fact, this is not about recreation. This is about the systematic militarization of Ukrainian children - the post says.

The National Resistance Center adds that such camps in Russia operate under the auspices of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. Preference for sending there is given to children who are not involved in "Yunarmia" or "Zarnitsa".

