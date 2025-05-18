The occupiers are preparing Ukrainian children for war under the guise of "vacation" in Russian camps

$41.470.00
46.380.00
Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted
12:29 PM • 1840 views

12:08 PM • 8862 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

May 17, 11:01 PM • 18304 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 122265 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 81903 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 88325 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 350574 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 127553 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 119523 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

Broadcast
Popular news

A woman died in the Kyiv region as a result of a Russian attack, a child is among the injured

May 18, 02:53 AM • 32239 views

Turkey discovers new giant gas field in Black Sea

May 18, 03:19 AM • 19032 views

The Ukrainian Navy reported the absence of Russian warships in the Black and Azov Seas

May 18, 03:58 AM • 18393 views

"We are far from that": Europe is not currently preparing to deploy troops to Ukraine - Merz

May 18, 04:23 AM • 18815 views

First meeting after public dispute: Zelenskyy shakes hands with Pence

10:51 AM • 26647 views
Publications

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 140395 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 390104 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 377708 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Mark Carney

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Vatican City

Kyiv

Germany

UNN Lite

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 63494 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 122265 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 58322 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 61999 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 72346 views
MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Leopard 2

F-16 Fighting Falcon

The occupiers are preparing Ukrainian children for war under the guise of "vacation" in Russian camps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 510 views

The occupiers plan to militarize Ukrainian children in Russian camps. Priority is given to those who are not involved in the "Yunarmia" or "Zarnitsa", the camps operate under the auspices of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

The occupiers are preparing Ukrainian children for war under the guise of "vacation" in Russian camps

Russian occupation administrations have been ordered to compile lists of children from temporarily occupied territories to be sent to so-called "recreation" camps in Russia.

In fact, it is about the systematic militarization of Ukrainian children, the National Resistance Center reports, UNN writes.

The occupiers are compiling lists of children for military camps. The occupation administrations have been ordered to determine the number of children from the temporarily occupied territories for "recreation" in Russian camps. In fact, this is not about recreation. This is about the systematic militarization of Ukrainian children

- the post says.

The National Resistance Center adds that such camps in Russia operate under the auspices of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. Preference for sending there is given to children who are not involved in "Yunarmia" or "Zarnitsa".

Occupants in the TOT of Donetsk region are preparing orphans for war under the leadership of militants17.05.25, 02:55 • 40094 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWar
Brent
$65.23
Bitcoin
$103,802.80
S&P 500
$5,949.56
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$35.16
Золото
$3,194.50
Ethereum
$2,501.37