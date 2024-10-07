Occupants shelled Zaporizhzhia 383 times over the last day: one person wounded

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops conducted 383 attacks on 13 localities in Zaporizhzhia region. A 61-year-old woman was injured as a result of an enemy attack on Gulyaypole, residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

During the day, the occupants launched 383 attacks on 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, - the statement said.

Russian troops carried out 9 air strikes on Novoyakovlivka, Kamianske, Shcherbaky, Novodarivka, Poltavka and Levadne.

225 UAVs of various modifications attacked Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka. A 61-year-old woman was wounded as a result of an enemy attack on Huliaipole.

Gulyaypole, Orikhiv, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Malynivka were hit by 8 MLRS attacks.

141 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Preobrazhenka and Levadne.

There were 10 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

