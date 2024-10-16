Occupants strike 388 times in Zaporizhzhia region: there are destructions
Kyiv • UNN
Terrorists carried out 388 attacks on Zaporizhzhya region, including 5 air strikes and 263 drone attacks. There were 14 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.
Terrorists carried out 388 attacks on 9 settlements in Zaporizhzhya region. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
Details
There were 5 air strikes that hit Stepnohirsk, Gulyaypole, Mala Tokmachka and Levadne.
Also, 263 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications were recorded attacking Lobkove, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.
In addition, the territory of Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka was shelled 8 times with multiple rocket launchers.
Artillery struck 116 times at Lobkove, Hulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.
According to local services, there were 14 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.
