Russian army attacks Zaporizhzhia region: hits infrastructure, three employees wounded

Russia conducted another attack on the territory of the region, in particular in Zaporizhzhia. Infrastructure facilities were hit. Three employees of these facilities were injured - Fedorov said.

According to him, doctors provide all the necessary assistance.

