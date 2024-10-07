Explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia after warning of enemy's launch of a submarine

Sounds of explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia after the Air Force warned of the launch of an enemy UAV, UNN reports .

“Suspilne reported that an explosion was heard in Zaporizhzhia.

The sounds of explosions were heard, in particular, by residents of the regional center. In Telegram , the secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council, Regina Kharchenko, wrote “Sounds of explosions! Stay safe!”

Before that, the Ukrainian Air Force warned about the fart of the KAB. “Launch of the KAB in the direction of Zaporizhzhia,” read the message on Telegram.

Mayor: fire in Kyiv's Solomyansky district may have been caused by missile debris