Mayor: fire in Kyiv's Solomyansky district may have been caused by missile debris

A fire has broken out in Kyiv's Solomyansky district, possibly due to rocket debris. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reported.

Details

"There is a fire in Solomyansky district. Possibly due to the fall of rocket debris. Preliminary, there are no casualties. Medics are already at the scene. Other services are on their way," Klitschko wrote.

