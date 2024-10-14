Occupants strike 177 times in 9 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region: no casualties
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy troops attacked Zaporizhzhia region, striking 177 times at 9 localities. There were 4 air strikes, 84 drone attacks, 7 MLRS attacks and 82 artillery strikes.
The occupation forces struck 177 times at 9 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
Details
In particular, 4 air strikes targeted Temyrivka. In addition, 84 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Hulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.
A total of 7 attacks were made from multiple rocket launchers, hitting Lobkove, Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka. Artillery attacks were also intense: 82 artillery shells were fired in the areas of Lobkove, Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.
So far, four reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure have been received. It is important to note that no civilians were injured.
