Shooting of Portnov in Madrid: what is known so far

Spanish media publish details regarding the murder of Andriy Portnov, which occurred on Wednesday morning near the gates of the American School in the wealthy Posuelo district of Madrid, writes UNN.

Details

According to police sources, quoted by El Pais, it is currently known that Portnov was about to get into a "Mercedes" when two or three attackers approached him and fired five shots.

"The victim was about to get into his car, a black "Mercedes", when he was caught by two or three attackers who shot him five times and fled the scene in a wooded area. Police are not releasing details about the type of weapon used, as the investigation has only just begun," the newspaper writes.

"One shot, fatal, was to the head, at neck level, from behind, but at an angle, and the other two to the body, to the stomach and side," a police source told one of the Spanish media.

According to police sources, the attackers have not yet been detained.

At the same time, El Correo de Pozuelo writes that "the attacker, described as a tall, thin man in black with an orange waist bag, fled on foot in the direction of Casa de Campo and has not yet been detained."

Addition

Earlier, a source close to the investigation told Reuters that an unknown armed person or people shot dead former Ukrainian politician Andriy Portnov on Wednesday morning near the gates of the American School in the wealthy Posuelo district of Madrid.

Madrid police told Reuters that a call about the shooting was received by police at 9:15 a.m. local time (10:15 a.m. Kyiv time), without naming the victim.

Radio station Cadena SER reported that the man was taking his children to school when he was shot.

According to Cadena SER, the murder of a 52-year-old man near the American School in Madrid in the Madrid city of Pozuelo de Alarcón is being investigated. According to the newspaper, the police received a report "about a person on the street with gunshot wounds."

Upon arrival, the emergency medical service (SUMMA 112) reportedly "confirmed the death due to injuries incompatible with life, sustained as a result of several gunshot wounds." "In particular, four - in the chest area and one - in the head," the statement said.

According to SER, "the victim was Andriy Portnov, a former adviser to Yanukovych, who was blacklisted by the EU for misuse of public funds and human rights violations in Ukraine." He, it is noted, was also one of the inspirers of the laws passed to suppress the Euromaidan protests of 2014, and later came under investigation on charges of "treason" in connection with his alleged role in the Russian invasion of Crimea.

Cadena SER sources in the police report that "a man on a motorcycle was waiting for the victim at the school gate, and when Portnov drove up, he shot him and then fled."

"Although none of the hypotheses are excluded, the sources interviewed suggest that this may be a settling of scores," the statement said.

Forensic police officers and the V Murder Investigation Department were dispatched to the scene, where they were tasked with conducting an investigation to fully clarify the facts.

Portnov was the deputy head of the administration of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych.

Spanish media showed a video from the scene of the shooting of Portnov in Madrid