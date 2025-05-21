Spanish media showed a video from the scene of the shooting of Portnov in Madrid

Spanish media published a video from the scene of the shooting of the former Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration under ex-President Viktor Yanukovych Andriy Portnov, writes UNN.

Details

The video shows cars, in particular, an "ambulance", and emergency services workers.

Reuters: Portnov shot dead in Madrid

Addendum

A source close to the investigation told Reuters that an unknown armed person or people shot dead former Ukrainian politician Andriy Portnov on Wednesday morning near the gates of the American School in the wealthy Madrid district of Pozuelo.

Madrid police told Reuters that a call about the shooting was received by police at 9:15 a.m. local time (10:15 a.m. Kyiv time), without naming the victim.

Radio station Cadena SER reported that the man was taking his children to school when he was shot.

According to Cadena SER, the murder of a 52-year-old man near the American School in Madrid in the Madrid city of Pozuelo de Alarcón is being investigated. According to the publication, the police received a message "about a person on the street with gunshot wounds."

Upon arrival, the emergency medical service (SUMMA 112) reportedly "declared death due to injuries incompatible with life, resulting from several gunshot wounds." "In particular, four to the chest and one to the head," the statement said.

According to SER, "the victim was Andriy Portnov, a former advisor to Yanukovych, who was blacklisted by the EU for misuse of public funds and human rights violations in Ukraine." He was, as noted, also one of the inspirers of the laws passed to suppress the Euromaidan protests of 2014, and later came under investigation on charges of "treason" in connection with his alleged role in Russia's invasion of Crimea.

Cadena SER sources in the police report that "a man on a motorcycle was waiting for the victim near the school gates, and when Portnov drove up, he shot him and then fled."

"Although none of the hypotheses have been ruled out, the interviewed sources suggest that this is possible settling of scores," the message reads.

Employees of the forensic medical police and the V homicide investigation department were sent to the scene, where they were tasked with conducting an investigation to fully clarify the facts.

Addendum

Portnov was the deputy head of the administration of the former President of Ukraine, Viktor Yanukovych.