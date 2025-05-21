Spanish media showed a video from the scene of the shooting of Portnov in Madrid

$41.490.09
The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why
09:43 AM • 2944 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

09:21 AM • 10627 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

06:00 AM • 22163 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

05:00 AM • 77900 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 20, 02:51 PM • 64126 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

May 20, 02:05 PM • 110233 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

May 20, 12:52 PM • 205723 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

May 20, 12:13 PM • 86053 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

May 20, 11:15 AM • 176278 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

May 20, 07:47 AM • 65417 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

ISW: Putin does not plan to negotiate with Zelenskyy - despite the promise given to Trump

May 21, 01:23 AM • 42908 views

Overnight, Russians Massively Attacked Sumy with "Shaheds": Consequences of the Strikes

May 21, 02:49 AM • 33424 views

Drones attacked Russian defense industry enterprises at night: details

06:43 AM • 26081 views

"Sort it out yourselves": NYT found out what Trump told Zelensky after the call with Putin

07:01 AM • 30209 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

07:20 AM • 38948 views
Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

05:00 AM • 77900 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 119870 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
May 20, 12:52 PM • 205723 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
May 20, 11:15 AM • 176278 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 240451 views
"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

08:52 AM • 8998 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

07:20 AM • 39953 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 136631 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 101038 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 95385 views
Spanish media showed a video from the scene of the shooting of Portnov in Madrid

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

A Spanish publication has released a video from the scene of the shooting of Andriy Portnov. The footage shows ambulances and emergency workers.

Spanish media showed a video from the scene of the shooting of Portnov in Madrid

Spanish media published a video from the scene of the shooting of the former Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration under ex-President Viktor Yanukovych Andriy Portnov, writes UNN.

Details

The video shows cars, in particular, an "ambulance", and emergency services workers.

Reuters: Portnov shot dead in Madrid21.05.25, 12:35 • 1218 views

Addendum

A source close to the investigation told Reuters that an unknown armed person or people shot dead former Ukrainian politician Andriy Portnov on Wednesday morning near the gates of the American School in the wealthy Madrid district of Pozuelo.

Madrid police told Reuters that a call about the shooting was received by police at 9:15 a.m. local time (10:15 a.m. Kyiv time), without naming the victim.

Radio station Cadena SER reported that the man was taking his children to school when he was shot.

According to Cadena SER, the murder of a 52-year-old man near the American School in Madrid in the Madrid city of Pozuelo de Alarcón is being investigated. According to the publication, the police received a message "about a person on the street with gunshot wounds."

Upon arrival, the emergency medical service (SUMMA 112) reportedly "declared death due to injuries incompatible with life, resulting from several gunshot wounds." "In particular, four to the chest and one to the head," the statement said.

According to SER, "the victim was Andriy Portnov, a former advisor to Yanukovych, who was blacklisted by the EU for misuse of public funds and human rights violations in Ukraine." He was, as noted, also one of the inspirers of the laws passed to suppress the Euromaidan protests of 2014, and later came under investigation on charges of "treason" in connection with his alleged role in Russia's invasion of Crimea.

Cadena SER sources in the police report that "a man on a motorcycle was waiting for the victim near the school gates, and when Portnov drove up, he shot him and then fled."

"Although none of the hypotheses have been ruled out, the interviewed sources suggest that this is possible settling of scores," the message reads.

Employees of the forensic medical police and the V homicide investigation department were sent to the scene, where they were tasked with conducting an investigation to fully clarify the facts.

Addendum

Portnov was the deputy head of the administration of the former President of Ukraine, Viktor Yanukovych.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
