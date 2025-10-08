Assassination attempt on President Daniel Noboa during protests in Ecuador: the head of state was not harmed

$41.320.03
48.170.10
ukenru
07:23 AM • 1630 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
07:01 AM • 7320 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
07:01 AM • 10607 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
06:24 AM • 11755 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 7, 03:10 PM • 49700 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 02:52 PM • 53135 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 38817 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
October 7, 11:53 AM • 40742 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 7, 09:44 AM • 36827 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 67928 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.2m/s
88%
751mm
Popular news
SBU and National Police blocked new "schemes for draft dodgers": among those detained are a former Cabinet official and heads of higher education institutionsPhotoOctober 8, 01:02 AM • 21882 views
In Crimea, the occupiers check schoolchildren's phones for VPN and Ukrainian languageOctober 8, 02:06 AM • 19098 views
Israel and Hamas made "progress" in Egypt talks - CNN02:56 AM • 22433 views
The Czech Republic may transfer 30 modernized T-72M4CZ tanks to Ukraine - General Staff of the country04:41 AM • 13845 views
Fashion after 60: short haircuts that give youth and confidencePhoto07:12 AM • 11432 views
Publications
Fashion after 60: short haircuts that give youth and confidencePhoto07:12 AM • 11554 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadershipOctober 7, 03:10 PM • 49639 views
Why did one of the giants of the domestic pharmaceutical industry, "Darnytsia," fall into its own trap? The history of the issue October 7, 01:53 PM • 37682 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 67890 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 77420 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
State Border of Ukraine
Uzhhorod
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in history07:42 AM • 3952 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 33923 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 37502 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 89328 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 84289 views
Actual
Forbes
Tesla Model Y
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Leopard 2

Assassination attempt on President Daniel Noboa during protests in Ecuador: the head of state was not harmed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 448 views

During protests in Ecuador, an attack was carried out on the motorcade of President Daniel Noboa, his car sustained bullet damage. The head of state was not harmed, the government called the incident an assassination attempt and promised to punish those responsible.

Assassination attempt on President Daniel Noboa during protests in Ecuador: the head of state was not harmed

During large-scale protests in Ecuador, President Daniel Noboa's motorcade was attacked. The head of state's car sustained bullet damage, but Noboa himself was not injured and continued to perform his duties. The government called the incident an assassination attempt and promised to punish those responsible. This was reported by El País, writes UNN.

Details

The Ecuadorian government has filed an official complaint with the prosecutor's office regarding the alleged assassination attempt on President Daniel Noboa, which occurred during his visit to the municipality of El Tambo in the Andean province of Cañar.

According to Minister of Environment and Energy Inés Manzano, upon the president's arrival at the event, a group of about 500 people began throwing stones at the presidential motorcade, and bullet holes were found on the vehicle in which Noboa was traveling.

In Ecuador, armed people shot dead 12 people at cockfights 20.04.25, 16:34 • 4011 views

Despite the attack, the head of state was not injured – he participated in the planned event and, according to the minister, continued to work as usual. Manzano emphasized that the incident will be thoroughly investigated, and those responsible "will not go unpunished."

According to preliminary information, five participants in the riots have already been detained. They are being charged with terrorism. The Presidential Secretariat of Communications confirmed that Noboa's car is currently being examined by forensic experts to establish the circumstances of the attack.

An earthquake of magnitude 6 occurred in Ecuador: tremors were felt in Colombia 25.04.25, 16:21 • 2942 views

The attack incident occurred on the sixteenth day of protests organized by the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE) – the country's most influential public organization. The reason for the mass protests was the government's cancellation of diesel fuel subsidies, which led to a price increase from $1.80 to $2.80 per gallon.

Government representatives state that indigenous communities are not involved in the attack, and that criminal groups are behind the attack, "provoking terrorist acts."

At the same time, CONAIE, in its statement on social network X, condemned the actions of the police and military, accusing the authorities of excessive use of force against protesters. The organization also reported five "arbitrarily detained" activists during the president's visit to El Tambo.

Ecuador's most dangerous fugitive arrested in an underground bunker – betrayed by his daughter28.06.25, 01:26 • 9596 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
El País
Ecuador