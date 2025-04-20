In Ecuador, armed people shot dead 12 people at cockfights

$41.380.00
The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn
April 20, 06:46 AM • 12170 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 29736 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 06:41 PM • 30696 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

April 19, 03:10 PM • 38006 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 44743 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 28708 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 23438 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 19909 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 80908 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 86022 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

10G internet launched in China: speed up to 10 thousand Mbps

April 20, 04:27 AM • 9864 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 15802 views

In the area of Kotlyne and to the west of it, Russians are slightly retreating - spokesperson for OSUV "Khortytsia"

08:45 AM • 9012 views

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

09:03 AM • 10548 views

Spokesperson for the "Khortytsia" OSG on the situation in the Kupyansk area: RF is pressing from three sides

09:35 AM • 4868 views
How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

09:03 AM • 10756 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 16018 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 20, 03:00 AM • 29701 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 36336 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 36537 views
Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 44729 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 30240 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 32151 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 33254 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 67056 views
In Ecuador, armed people shot dead 12 people at cockfights

 492 views

In Ecuador, 12 people were shot dead at cockfights. Police arrested four suspects with weapons and uniforms.

In Ecuador, armed people shot dead 12 people at cockfights

Ecuadorian police said they arrested four people in connection with an armed attack on a cockfighting arena in which 12 people were killed. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

Weapons and copies of police and army uniforms were seized during police raids in the northwestern province of Manabí on Friday ‒ a day after the attack in the rural community of La Valencia.

Footage of the attack, circulated on social media, showed gunmen entering the ring and opening fire as frightened spectators scrambled for cover.

Local media reported that the attackers in fake military gear were members of a criminal group whose rivals were participating in the cockfight.

Law enforcement officers in the region initiated criminal proceedings.

Background

It is believed that about 20 criminal groups operate in the Latin American country, competing for control over major drug trafficking routes.

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa said that about 70% of the world's cocaine now passes through Ecuador's ports before being shipped to the US and Europe.

The drug is smuggled into Ecuador from neighboring Colombia and Peru – the world's two largest cocaine producers.

This January, there were 781 homicides in the country, making it the deadliest month in recent years. Many of them were related to drug trafficking. 

Shooting at the University of Florida: two dead, six wounded18.04.25, 03:24 • 3264 views

Crimes and emergencies
Colombia
United States
Ecuador
