Sovereign Ukraine will one day become part of NATO - Deputy Secretary General

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană said that one day a sovereign Ukraine will become part of both NATO and the EU, but noted that "we cannot say when." He said this in an interview with El Pais, UNN reports.

We are determined to continue to support Ukraine and avoid escalating relations with Russia, which we have done quite well so far. This is especially important after Ukraine has started negotiations on EU membership and rapprochement with NATO. We cannot say when, but one day a sovereign Ukraine will be part of both NATO and the EU. This war will probably continue for some time. Therefore, NATO will continue to support Ukraine and avoid escalation with Russia - said NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană.

"Ukraine is closer to NATO than ever before": Stoltenberg on the anniversary of the russian invasion