"Ukraine is closer to NATO than ever before": Stoltenberg on the anniversary of the russian invasion

Ukraine is now closer to NATO than ever before. The country's accession to the Alliance is no longer a matter of "if" but of when. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in an address on the occasion of the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, UNN reports .

According to him, the situation on the battlefield remains extremely serious and today there is no evidence that Putin has given up on seizing Ukraine.

At the same time, he urged not to lose heart, because the Ukrainian Defense Forces have already demonstrated their skill and fierce determination.

Above all, Ukraine maintains its freedom and independence. In recent days and weeks alone, NATO allies have announced new aid packages worth billions of dollars, covering key capabilities such as artillery munitions, air defense and combat boats. They also include F-16 equipment and spare parts, drones, and demining equipment. More support is on the way - Stoltenberg summarized.

He also assured that Ukraine will definitely become part of the North Atlantic Alliance. In particular, NATO is already planning to open a Joint Analytical, Training and Education Center in Poland for joint training of the Defense Forces and troops of Western allies.

President Putin started this war because he wanted to close the doors of NATO and deprive Ukraine of the right to choose its own path. But he has achieved the exact opposite. Ukraine is now closer to NATO than ever before. Ukraine will join NATO. The question is not if, but when. As we prepare for that day, NATO will continue to stand by Ukraine. For your security and for ours. - NATO Secretary General summarized.

On the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi thanked all the defenderswho repel the occupiers' attacks as part of the Defense Forces.