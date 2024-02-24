Two years of full-scale war: Umerov calls on Ukrainians for unity on anniversary of russian invasion

On the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that it was thanks to the unity of the Ukrainian people that the enemy was deterred two years ago. Umerov wrote about this on his Facebook page, UNN reports .

2 years ago, Russia's hybrid aggression, which had been going on for 8 years, became a full-scale war against our people and state. The enemy was going to destroy us in three days. But the unity of the army and the people gave a worthy rebuff. Which the aggressor did not expect. Which no one in the world expected - Umerov said.

He recalled how the Defense Forces held back superior Russian forces in the forests of Chernihiv and Kyiv regions and in the steppes of the Azov and Black Sea regions. Umerov also noted that at that time hundreds of thousands of men were lining up to join the TCC to protect their families and friends by joining the ranks of the Security and Defense Forces.

In those February days, we survived because we acted as a single organism. We showed ourselves, we showed the enemy, we showed the world that the lines of the national anthem "we will not let anyone rule in our native land" are part of the national identity of the Ukrainian people. In those February days, the Security and Defense Forces took the first steps on the path to Victory. And we continue this path now - the Defense Minister emphasized.

Umerov said that today the Defense Forces are killing more than 1,000 occupants every day and turning dozens of tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and artillery systems into scrap metal.

Instead, Ukraine is constantly being reinforced with the latest equipment, both Ukrainian and foreign.

According to the Minister of Defense , defense companies are operating at full capacity, and recruiting centers provide conscripts with all the information they need to make yesterday's civilians professional defenders.

The Defense Minister also thanked international partners for their military and financial support of Ukraine. In particular, for providing technologies, co-production and localization in Ukraine

Only in unity and shared responsibility will we be able to ensure that the entire territory of Ukraine is behind our defenders. This will be the day when the Security and Defense Forces will come to the state borders of Ukraine. This will be the day of our Victory! Every day we are getting closer to this goal together. - emphasized Rustem Umerov.

On the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi thanked all the defenderswho repel the occupiers' attacks as part of the Defense Forces.