Two years of full-scale war: Umerov calls on Ukrainians for unity on anniversary of russian invasion

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 44745 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 176939 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 103565 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 354086 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 287468 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 208683 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241966 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254113 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160268 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372726 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
50%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 112812 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 107414 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 37000 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 50447 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 100053 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 100560 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 177005 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 354164 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 239188 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 287533 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 3640 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 30846 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 50803 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 37226 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 107744 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Two years of full-scale war: Umerov calls on Ukrainians for unity on anniversary of russian invasion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42720 views

On the one-year anniversary of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that Ukraine survived because its army and people stood united against the aggressor.

Two years of full-scale war: Umerov calls on Ukrainians for unity on anniversary of russian invasion

On the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that it was thanks to the unity of the Ukrainian people that the enemy was deterred two years ago. Umerov wrote about this on his Facebook page, UNN reports .

Details

2 years ago, Russia's hybrid aggression, which had been going on for 8 years, became a full-scale war against our people and state. The enemy was going to destroy us in three days. But the unity of the army and the people gave a worthy rebuff. Which the aggressor did not expect. Which no one in the world expected

- Umerov said. 

He recalled how the Defense Forces held back superior Russian forces in the forests of Chernihiv and Kyiv regions and in the steppes of the Azov and Black Sea regions. Umerov  also noted that at that time hundreds of thousands of men were lining up to join the TCC to protect their families and friends by joining the ranks of the Security and Defense Forces.

In those February days, we survived because we acted as a single organism. We showed ourselves, we showed the enemy, we showed the world that the lines of the national anthem "we will not let anyone rule in our native land" are part of the national identity of the Ukrainian people. In those February days, the Security and Defense Forces took the first steps on the path to Victory. And we continue this path now

- the Defense Minister emphasized. 

Umerov said that today the Defense Forces are killing more than 1,000 occupants every day and turning dozens of tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and artillery systems into scrap metal.

Instead, Ukraine is constantly being reinforced with the latest equipment, both Ukrainian and foreign.

"Ukraine will survive because it is strong and courageous": Scholz on the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion24.02.24, 10:33 • 31020 views

According to the Minister of Defense , defense companies are operating at full capacity, and recruiting centers provide conscripts with all the information they need to make yesterday's civilians professional defenders.

The Defense Minister also thanked international partners for their military and financial support of Ukraine. In particular, for providing technologies, co-production and localization in Ukraine

Only in unity and shared responsibility will we be able to ensure that the entire territory of Ukraine is behind our defenders. This will be the day when the Security and Defense Forces will come to the state borders of Ukraine. This will be the day of our Victory! Every day we are getting closer to this goal together.

- emphasized  Rustem Umerov.

Recall

On the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi thanked all the defenderswho repel the occupiers' attacks as part of the Defense Forces.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Sea of Azov
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Black Sea
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Olaf Scholz
Ukraine
Chernihiv
Kyiv
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08