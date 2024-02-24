"Ukraine will survive because it is strong and courageous": Scholz on the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion

On the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed confidence that Ukraine will survive because it is strong and courageous, and because it has friends in Europe and the world. Scholz wrote about this in the social network X, reports UNN.

Ukraine will survive because Ukraine is strong and courageous, and because it has friends in Europe and around the world. We are proud to be among its friends - today and in our common European future - wrote Scholz.

