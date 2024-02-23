NATO will strengthen its Representation in Ukraine and continue to provide active support - Stoltenberg's aide

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 37624 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 144096 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 87201 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 314510 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 260841 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 200009 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 236364 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252789 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158914 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372412 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
2m/s
46%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 101779 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 126459 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 94305 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 87432 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 71123 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 72755 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 144096 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 314510 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 226151 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 260841 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 25449 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33046 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 32676 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 88576 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 95411 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

NATO will strengthen its Representation in Ukraine and continue to provide active support - Stoltenberg's aide

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32476 views

Deputy Minister of Defense Stanislav Haider discussed with NATO Assistant Secretary General Boris Ruge the resumption of the full-fledged work of the NATO mission in Ukraine and plans to increase its strength to facilitate the implementation of summit decisions and bring Ukraine closer to NATO membership.

NATO will strengthen its Representation in Ukraine and continue to provide active support - Stoltenberg's aide

Deputy Defense Minister Stanislav Haider met with NATO Assistant Secretary General Boris Ruge. The parties discussed the decision to restore the full-fledged work of the NATO mission in Ukraine, the Defense Ministry reports, UNN.

Details

According to the Ministry of Defense, Haider welcomed the Alliance's decision to reopen its representative office in Ukraine and plans to increase its number.

"I am confident that this will give us an additional impetus in implementing the decisions of the Vilnius Summit and will contribute to the preparation for the NATO Summit in Washington," he said.

Stanislav Haider said that the Ministry of Defense takes maximum responsibility for the implementation of all decisions to bring Ukraine closer to NATO membership.

He noted that the defense ministry is finalizing a plan to fulfill the tasks of the adapted Annual National Program for which it is responsible.

"Our requirements for the executors of each indicator are to achieve maximum performance indicators for each measure," the Deputy Minister said.

In his turn, Boris Ruge confirmed that NATO will strengthen its Mission to Ukraine and will continue to provide active support to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression and implementation of necessary reforms.

"The Ukrainian army is now fighting in very difficult conditions and the NATO Secretary General is doing everything possible to mobilize as much support as possible from the Allies," he said.

The parties also discussed the importance of preparing for the launch of the NATO-Ukraine Joint Center, the political decision to establish which was made last week. "We have already started working on organizational issues in cooperation with the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration," said Stanislav Haider.

During the meeting, the Deputy Minister informed the NATO Assistant Secretary General about the priorities of the Ministry of Defense in terms of institutional development.

"Our task is to build the Ministry as a strong and transparent institution that coordinates the defense forces," said Stanislav Haider.

Recall

Ukraine will produce small arms according to NATO standards, we are talking about CZ BREN 2 rifles.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Ukraine
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87