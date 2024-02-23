NATO will strengthen its Representation in Ukraine and continue to provide active support - Stoltenberg's aide

Deputy Defense Minister Stanislav Haider met with NATO Assistant Secretary General Boris Ruge. The parties discussed the decision to restore the full-fledged work of the NATO mission in Ukraine, the Defense Ministry reports, UNN.

Details

According to the Ministry of Defense, Haider welcomed the Alliance's decision to reopen its representative office in Ukraine and plans to increase its number.

"I am confident that this will give us an additional impetus in implementing the decisions of the Vilnius Summit and will contribute to the preparation for the NATO Summit in Washington," he said.

Stanislav Haider said that the Ministry of Defense takes maximum responsibility for the implementation of all decisions to bring Ukraine closer to NATO membership.

He noted that the defense ministry is finalizing a plan to fulfill the tasks of the adapted Annual National Program for which it is responsible.

"Our requirements for the executors of each indicator are to achieve maximum performance indicators for each measure," the Deputy Minister said.

In his turn, Boris Ruge confirmed that NATO will strengthen its Mission to Ukraine and will continue to provide active support to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression and implementation of necessary reforms.

"The Ukrainian army is now fighting in very difficult conditions and the NATO Secretary General is doing everything possible to mobilize as much support as possible from the Allies," he said.

The parties also discussed the importance of preparing for the launch of the NATO-Ukraine Joint Center, the political decision to establish which was made last week. "We have already started working on organizational issues in cooperation with the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration," said Stanislav Haider.

During the meeting, the Deputy Minister informed the NATO Assistant Secretary General about the priorities of the Ministry of Defense in terms of institutional development.

"Our task is to build the Ministry as a strong and transparent institution that coordinates the defense forces," said Stanislav Haider.

Recall

Ukraine will produce small arms according to NATO standards, we are talking about CZ BREN 2 rifles.