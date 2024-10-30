A small number of DPRK troops are already in Ukraine - CNN
Kyiv • UNN
According to Western intelligence, a small number of North Korean troops are already in Ukraine. Their presence is expected to increase after the completion of training in Russia.
A small number of North Korean soldiers have been spotted on the territory of Ukraine. Their number may be growing. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.
Details
According to the publication, information about the presence of DPRK soldiers in Ukraine was disclosed by two unnamed representatives of Western intelligence.
They suggest that the number of North Korean troops on the territory of Ukraine may increase as their training in eastern Russia comes to an end.
However, a U.S. official told reporters that the U.S. could not yet confirm reports that North Korean troops were already on the territory of Ukraine.
A second CNN source believes that the total number of North Korean troops in Russia may increase.
Recall
El Pais statedthat Ukrainian artillery attacked buildings with alleged North Korean military locations in the Kursk region for the first time.