There will be additional air defense from Spain - Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv and Madrid agreed on strengthening Ukraine's air defense.
Ukraine and Spain have agreed to strengthen air defense. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, an UNN correspondent reports .
As for these agreements... Now air defense. Among these agreements is an agreement with countries that have air defense systems. As for Spain, for example, I would pay attention to this. We have indeed had the relevant agreements and there will be additional air defense for specific systems and missiles. I just don't want to talk about some of the details right now until these systems arrive
Ukraine and Spain have signed a bilateral security agreementthat provides for €1 billion in military aid to Ukraine this year and €5 billion over the next three years.
Earlier on Monday, El Pais newspaper reported that Spain is committed to sending Ukraine a dozen American-made Patriot anti-aircraft missiles, 19 used German-made Leopard 2A4 tanks, and other Spanish-made weapons, such as anti-drone equipment and ammunition.