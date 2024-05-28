There will be additional air defense from Spain - Zelensky

Ukraine and Spain have agreed to strengthen air defense. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, an UNN correspondent reports .

As for these agreements... Now air defense. Among these agreements is an agreement with countries that have air defense systems. As for Spain, for example, I would pay attention to this. We have indeed had the relevant agreements and there will be additional air defense for specific systems and missiles. I just don't want to talk about some of the details right now until these systems arrive - Zelensky said.

AddendumAddendum

Ukraine and Spain have signed a bilateral security agreementthat provides for €1 billion in military aid to Ukraine this year and €5 billion over the next three years.

Earlier on Monday, El Pais newspaper reported that Spain is committed to sending Ukraine a dozen American-made Patriot anti-aircraft missiles, 19 used German-made Leopard 2A4 tanks, and other Spanish-made weapons, such as anti-drone equipment and ammunition.